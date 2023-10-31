The North West Star
CopperString project receives $1.3 billion from the Queensland government

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
Updated November 1 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:21am
The CopperString 2032 project is one step closer after securing Queensland government funding. Picture: Shutterstock
The CopperString 2032 project is one step closer after securing Queensland government funding. Picture: Shutterstock

Australia's largest transmission project is one step closer after it was announced this week that the Queensland government would donate $1.3 billion to advance construction of the CopperString project.

