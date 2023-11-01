Do you know someone who makes a difference in your community? Then nominate them for an Australia Day Award.
If you know of a person or community group dedicated to making the Mount Isa region a better place, help recognise their efforts and nominate them for a Mount Isa City Council Australia Day Award for 2024, here.
Categories include: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Southern Gulf NRM Sarus Crane Award, Senior and Junior Sports Award, Community Event of the Year, and Arts and Culture Award.
There is also a council nominated Spirit of Mount Isa Award.
Nominations close Sunday January 7.
