Cloncurry Council currently has listed four projects that are open for tender.
Cloncurry Shire Council invites interested parties to submit tenders for three road work packages associated with its 2023 Flood Remediation Program.
The tender packages comprise road restoration works to several Shire roads: . Malbon-Selwyn Road, Duchess-Mt Isa Road, and Kajabbi-Kamilaroi Road.
Tender closes at 5pm Monday, November 13.
Cloncurry Shire Council invites interested parties to submit tenders for the Saleyards Management Agreement.
Tender closes: 5 pm on Tuesday, November 21.
Tender documents for all projects will be available for download and can be lodged by visiting www.tenderlink.com/cloncurry/.
Enquiries should be directed to Cloncurry Shire Council via the online forum accessed on the portal.
If you experience difficulties accessing the above website, please call the Tenderlink helpdesk on 1800 233 533.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.