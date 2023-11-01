People affected by the Queensland bushfires can access free legal help from Legal Aid Queensland.
Consumer advocate and principal lawyer Paul Holmes said Legal Aid Queensland could help people with their legal problems stemming from the bushfires.
"Staying safe has to be the number one priority," Mr Holmes said.
"As well as being emotionally difficult, the bushfires and their devastating aftermath can create a range of legal issues to deal with.
"Anyone who has been affected by the fires can contact Legal Aid Queensland for free legal help - whether that's about problems with an insurance claim, struggling to pay the bills because you've lost work due to the fires, or even family law issues, we can help."
Mr Holmes encouraged people who have insurance policies and whose properties have been impacted by the fires to lodge their claims as soon as possible.
"It's also important for people to write down what they've experienced so they can provide that information to insurance assessors," he said.
"Do this as soon as you can so you don't forget any important points.
"Once it's safe to return to the site, write a list of the property destroyed or damaged and take photos or video of the affected property, to support your claim.
"I also encourage those impacted by the bushfires to apply for any state and Commonwealth grants you qualify for."
For more information call 1300 527 700 or visit the Legal Aid Queensland website.
