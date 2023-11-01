The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Free help from Legal Aid Queensland for bushfire-hit communities

November 1 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People affected by the Queensland bushfires can access free legal help from Legal Aid Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.