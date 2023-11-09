Cloncury's water restrictions have eased to Level 1 after reservoir levels rose to above 60 percent.
Council announced the easing of restrictions, saying: "Cloncurry Council wishes to thank the public for adhering to the Level 5 restrictions. Because of this, we have been able to build the reservoir more quickly than anticipated."
Restrictions were eased to level 1 on October 29.
Level 1 restrictions:
Odd and even sprinkling only between 5am to 9am and 6pm to 10pm.
Council reminded the community that water must be used responsibly so as to avoid wastage.
Any properties using bore water or rainwater are exempt from these restrictions. These properties must have signs stating so in clear view on the property frontage.
