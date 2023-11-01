The North West Star
Ronald McDonald House Charities offers scholarship for apprentices

By Staff Reporters
November 1 2023 - 12:52pm
The 2023 Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Charlie Bell Scholarship offers grants of $5,000 to students or apprentices aged 15-20 years who have suffered a serious illness or injury during their childhood.

