A fire burning in the Leichardt River at Mount Isa has been extinguished.
Mount Isa Council said the fire had been burning in the Leichhardt River from Twenty Third Ave crossing to Fifth Ave.
Flynn Street was currently closed due to firefighting activities and smoke, but roads have now reopened.
Smoke could continue to impact the area.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reports smoke is currently affecting Parkside and surrounding areas. This is from a fire burning near the Leichhardt River.
What you should do:
Impacts:
Further Information:
The fires in proximity to Mount Isa are under control within containment lines and scar area. Rural Fire continues to patrol and extinguish hot spots, reducing firefighting activity during the day due to heat.
Within the Northern Area (includes Townsville) 242 843 hectares of land has burned.
Lady Anne fire continues to burn in a Northerly direction however has slowed. Lady Loretta has very good mitigation in place through the construction of breaks and scar areas.
Thorntonia/Undilla fire continues to burn to the East and West of the main fire area, land owners monitoring but are not concerned about the houses due to previous fires around the area.
A fire ban is in place across the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.