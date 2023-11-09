Congratulations to all the winners at the 2023 Northern Outback Business Awards.
The awards night, sponsored by Jemena and hosted by Commerce North West, was held at Mount Isa Civic Centre on Saturday.
The annual awards recognise and celebrate the best of business in Mount Isa and the entire North West Queensland region.
Business of the Year, sponsored by Jemena was Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum. They also won the Community Organisation of the Year award.
Patrick Harman from Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum, won Employee of the Year, sponsored by BUSY At Work.
Picking up the Customer Service Hero award, sponsored by Superior Machinery Maintenance, was Nikki Row from Fit Average Jo.
The Leadership Hero, sponsored by TAFE Queensland, was Lee Potini from @Blackwoods Mount Isa.
Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Blackwoods, was Fit Average Jo.
Micro Business of the Year, sponsored by APA, was Fit Average Jo.
Small Business of the year, sponsored by Commerce North West, was The Boss Shop.
Large Business of the year, sponsored by Hit Mount Isa, was Superior Machinery Maintenance.
Workplace of Choice, sponsored by Commerce North West, was The Boss Shop.
People's Choice, sponsored by Glencore Queensland Metals, was Chills Nutrition Mt Isa.
Hall of Fame inductees, sponsored by council, were Moselle Meats PTY LTD and Blackwoods Mount Isa.
The Northern Outback Business Awards were held over the weekend and the region's business owners celebrated in style.
Many of the town's entrepreneurs were recognised for their commitment to their business and the region.
The Leadership Hero award was given to Lee Potini from Blackwoods Mount Isa, and the Small Business of the year was awarded to The Boss Shop.
It was however, Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum that received the revered Business of the Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.