Mount Isa council makes changes to tip tokens

Updated November 7 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:31am
Mount Isa Council has reviewed its process to distribute tip tokens to improve accessibility and utilisation of the scheme. Previously, tip tokens have been issued by the council in conjunction with the rates notices, often limiting access to the refuse facility as tokens have been lost, misplaced, or not made available to the tenants of rental properties.

