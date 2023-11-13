The North West Star
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

What's going on around Mount Isa this month

Updated November 14 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School of Dance

Tickets are now on sale for the Mount Isa School of Dance's major end-of-year concert, "Rotten to the Core".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.