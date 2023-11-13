What's going on around Mount Isa this month

Tickets are now on sale for the Mount Isa School of Dance's major end-of-year concert, "Rotten to the Core".
This production is based on Disney's musical fantasy adventure-comedy Descendants franchise and features the talent of 180 local dancers.
The shows are proudly supported by Mount Isa City Council and will be held at the Mount Isa Civic Centre on Saturday, November 25, from 6pm, and on Sunday, November 26, from 1pm.
Tickets are $35 each for adults and $17.50 each for children/pensioners, and can be purchased at eventbrite.
Join the council for some family fun and entertainment at the Mount Isa Civic Centre and Gardens on Saturday December 2.
The event includes the City Library Christmas Show and Santa's Workshop, and lots of great entertainment.
There will be food and market stalls, a photo booth, and a visit from Santa.
The event is free, and starts at 6pm.
Are you on the hunt for Christmas presents?
Make sure you add the Cloncurry Christmas Markets to your calendar! Happening at the Cloncurry Shire Hall on Friday and Saturday, December 1 - 2.
For more information or to register a stall, head to www.cloncurry.qld.gov.au/christmas-festivities
Seniors 60+ are invited to attend a Christmas high tea on Tuesday December 5. Bookings are essential.
Two Sessions available - 9.30am and 1pm.
Buy tickets at eventbrite, or call Customer Services on 4747 3200 for assistance.
November 18 at 6.30pm - 11.30pm.
Popeys Diesel International Mens day event celebrates and recognises the wonderful male role models of the Camooweal, Cloncurry and Mount Isa regions.
The cevent includes awards ceremony, demolition derby, and guest speaker Billy Moore.
Buchanan Park Buchanan Park Events Complex George Street, Mount Isa.
Tickets $95.
A brand-new Sydney Hotshots show is coming to the Overlander Hotel, for two hours of non-stop action-packed entertainment, on Friday, November 24, 8 - 10pm.
Tickets available at eventbrite and at reception.
