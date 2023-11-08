A week-long crime crackdown conducted by Taskforce Guardian and Mount Isa Police has resulted in 18 young people being charged with 68 offences.
Taskforce Guardian, which consists of detectives and expert Youth Justice workers, travelled to Mount Isa between October 30 and November 6, to work alongside Mount Isa police to tackle youth crime and its impact on the community.
Most of the charges related to property crime and bail matters.
Over the seven days, Taskforce Guardian officers, along with Mount Isa Police, conducted engagements including street checks, bail checks, breaches of bail and warrants.
The Taskforce also worked with key support services and local resources to engage at-risk youth with relevant programs - focusing on health, education, disability services and First Nations initiatives.
During the deployment, Taskforce Guardian officers engaged with business and community stakeholders who identified issues with shoplifting and stealing offences at local businesses.
Additional high-visibility patrols were deployed to deter and reduce offending at these key locations, with two teenagers arrested and charged in relation to alleged stealing offences at a Mount Isa City service station on November 2 and 5.
The borderless nature of Taskforce Guardian allows the team to deploy at any time, where support is needed most across the state.
Mount Isa Superintendent Tom Armitt said the rapid-response arm of the State Flying Squad helped local police saturate various high-crime areas as well as finalise outstanding investigations involving young people.
"Having Taskforce Guardian in Mount Isa provides us with additional boots on the ground to continue disrupting youth offending and anti-social behaviour," Superintendent Armitt said.
"Local police are committed to utilising every resource to enhance community safety, and will continue to focus on proactive policing in Mount Isa."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.