Police operation sees 18 young people charged with 68 offences in Mount Isa

By Staff Reporters
November 9 2023 - 10:10am
A week-long crime crackdown conducted by Taskforce Guardian and Mount Isa Police has resulted in 18 young people being charged with 68 offences.

