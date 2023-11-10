At 11am on November 11, 1918, the guns on the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare. With their armies retreating, German leaders signed an Armistice, bringing an end to World War I.
The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month has become universally associated with the remembrance of those who died in this war.
It is a moment when all Australians pause to remember those who served their country, some paying the ultimate sacrifice. The people of Mount Isa will also stop to pay their respects tomorrow.
A service will be held at the Cenotaph at Mount Isa Civic Centre Lawns on Saturday November 11 at 10.30am for a 10.40am start.
The Mount Isa RSL Sub Branch asks those wishing to lay a wreath on the day and would like your name or organisation details to be read out, to see the MC prior to 10.30am.
A function will be held afterwards at the RSL Room, Mount Isa Irish Club.
Remembrance Day, formally Armistice Day, was first held in 1919, a year after the armistice was signed, when two minutes' silence was instituted as part of the main commemorative ceremony in London.
After the end of World War II, the Australian and British governments changed the name to Remembrance Day to better reflect an occasion commemorating those who died in service to their country.
In 1997, Governor-General Sir William Deane issued a proclamation formally declaring November 11 as Remembrance Day, urging all Australians to observe one minute's silence at 11am to remember those who died or suffered for Australia's cause in all wars and armed conflicts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.