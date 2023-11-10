The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Remembrance Day service to be held at Mount Isa Cenotaph

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At 11am on November 11, 1918, the guns on the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare. With their armies retreating, German leaders signed an Armistice, bringing an end to World War I.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.