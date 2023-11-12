At the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, Australia stops to remember those who made a sacrifice for their country by serving during times of conflict.
The people of Mount Isa were amongst the many thousands from across the country to pay their respects on Saturday.
The RSL Mount Isa Sub Branch thanked all of the volunteers, guest speakers and agencies who helped conduct the Remembrance Day service.
They thanked all of the fellow veterans and their families, and the public for attending, saying they were impressed with the turn out at both the service and the function at the Mount Isa Irish Club afterwards.
Lest we forget.
