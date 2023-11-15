Olympic gold medallist Brooke Hanson is encouraging families to take advantage of the new SwimStart program, that provides access to learn to swim classes.
SwimStart will provide greater access to swimming lessons for children aged 0 to 4 in a bid to improve water safety.
Eligible families can apply for vouchers valued up to $150.
This initiative breaks down the financial barrier of participating in sport, allowing Queensland kids to enjoy more active lifestyles.
Olympic Gold Medallist Brooke Hanson said: "I'm thrilled to be involved with the SwimStart program, because knowing how to swim is such a valuable skill, especially here in Queensland.
"Making lessons more accessible for families who may be doing it tough, is a fantastic initiative.
"I would encourage anyone who is eligible to dive in and get their kids learning how to swim."
Students in primary schools will continue to receive swimming lessons as part of the Water Safety and Swimming Education program.
Learn to Swim Activity Providers and Referral Agents can dive in now to register and be involved in the SwimStart program.
SwimStart is based on the QLD Government's signature FairPlay program which helps eligible low-income families with the cost of sport and recreation participation fees.
FairPlay provides vouchers valued up to $150 to put towards sport and active recreation membership, registration or participation fees for eligible activities.
Since FairPlay began in 2019, more than 177,000 vouchers have been redeemed - meaning more than $26 million has helped families reduce the cost of involvement in sport for eligible children aged 5 - 17 years.
Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said: "With summer on our doorstep and holidays being planned now is the perfect time for young Queenslanders to be learning the basics of water safety.
"We don't want family finances to stop preschool-aged Queenslanders learning water safety and developing skills they'll carry with them for life.
"It's terrific to have Brooke Hanson, a true Queensland Olympic swimming champion and mum of three, on board to spread the message.
For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/swimstart, and www.qld.gov.au/fairplayvouchers.
