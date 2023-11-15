The 2023 Ergon-Energex Community Fund is now open for applications from grassroots groups across Queensland.
Ergon Energy Network and Energex are looking for initiatives that will make a lasting difference in local communities, including projects with a focus on environmental sustainability.
The Ipswich Hospital Foundation (IHF), which is about to officially open its Wig Lounge with support from the Ergon-Energex Community Fund, is encouraging other not-for-profit organisations to apply.
"The team at Energex and Ergon are passionate about helping to implement projects and services for the community's benefit and have been very helpful and understanding throughout the grant journey," IHF Director of Fundraising and Marketing Claire Hughes said.
"The Ipswich Hospital Fund is sincerely grateful for the caring generosity and support for our Wig Lounge - a discreet and personal service for people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
"This invaluable service is free of charge and helps reduce financial pressure on those who are already going through an incredibly stressful time. We are so thankful for the Ergon-Energex Community Fund for helping make this possible.
"You can apply online until close of business on Friday 24 November.
