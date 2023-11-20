The Mt Isa Underground Hospital and Museum have had a record breaking run at the tourism awards this year.
It took out the Business of the Year award, as well as, Patrick Harman, being crowned the employee of the year.
Volunteer coordinator Erica Shaw said, "It was amazing to win Business of the Year, considering we are a community organisation predominately run by volunteers."
"Community groups are the fabric of our community and for that to be recognised is remarkable," she said.
Erica was also proud to have, Patick Harman, announced employee of the year.
Mr Harman only began working at the underground hospital at the beginning of this year, and he has already made a monumental mark within his short stint.
He has been instrumental in the roll out and execution of the hospital's new audio-visual display.
The display requires the tour guide to interact with the projection and Patrick has excelled at this.
His technological prowess and gregarious nature have led him to be one of the leading guides, and he is now teaching other staff on how to interact with the display.
Erica said that the win pays testament to the hard work that he has put in and is greatly deserved.
The underground hospital is a must visit for locals and travellers with its history dating back to World War Two.
During World War II, in February 1942, after Darwin and its hospital were bombed by the Japanese and it was feared that Mount Isa would also be attacked.
Mount Isa's medical superintendent, Dr Ryan, discussed with Vic Mann, the superintendent of Mount Isa Mines, that building an air raid shelter for patients was an exigent matter, considering the risk of an attack at Isa.
With assistance from Mount Isa Mines, which supplied materials, and Wally Onton as the foreman, mine workers volunteered their time, working tirelessly to create the hospital.
The underground hospital was fitted out as a full emergency hospital but it was never actually used for this purpose.
Fortunately, Japanese bombers never made it to Mount Isa and the hospital began to take on many roles.
After World War II, and before air-conditioning was available, night-shift nurses would use the tunnels for rest, as the area was cool and dark. It was also later used as a storehouse.
In 1997, a committee was formed to commence restoration of the underground hospital and it has since become one of the town's leading attractions.
