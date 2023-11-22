The costumes are ready and the dance moves have been rehearsed, and now, it's time for the show.
This weekend, the Mount Isa School of Dance will stage its end of year concert, Rotten to the Core.
More than 180 students, aged from 4 to 18, will take part in the show, with the theme Disney Descendants.
You'll see Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella, and Jafar, to name a few, as well as their offspring.
In a sequel to many of our favourite Disney tales, all villains have been banished to the Isle of the Lost by Beast and Belle - the King and Queen of Auradon.
When good and evil collide, we'll find out whether there really is a fairytale ending for all.
Students will dress as their favourite characters for two performances - 6pm on Saturday, November 25, and 1pm on Sunday, November 26 - at the Mount Isa Civic Centre.
The students will perform a range of dance styles, including jazz, ballet, acro, contemporary, and also musical theatre.
"They have done all the hard work ... and now they get to have a bit of fun for the last couple of months.- Mount Isa School of Dance head teacher Peta Wirth
Head teacher Peta Wirth said the dancers had been practising for months and were looking forward to the concert.
"It's something they really look forward to," Peta said. "They have done all the hard stuff in the beginning of the year, like practical work, and now they get to have a bit of fun for the last couple of months.''
Students have already had a few dress rehearsals, and Peta said it was starting to look really good and everything was coming together. They were due to have one more rehearsal this week before the doors open to the public on the weekend.
She said the school was grateful for the financial contribution from the Mount Isa City Council "as well as the incredible support from their staff who work with our team to make our concerts a success every year".
Fifty volunteers, made up of parents and past students, will be pitching in over the weekend to make sure the concerts go off without a hitch. Mount Isa School of Dance has been operating for 25 years. The school now has eight teachers, among them three Year 12 students who have teacher certification in jazz or tap.
Peta said if anyone feels inspired after watching the performance, they can enrol for next year at www.mountisadance.com. Book tickets at eventbrite. The tickets range in price from $17.50 - $35.
