International Men's Day 2023 was held on November 19, and this year's theme was Zero Suicide.
The day looks to highlight how important it is for men and boys to look after their mental health, particularly those who live and work remotely.
To recognise the men from the Mount Isa community, the Popey's Diesel International Men's Day awards were held on Saturday night at Buchanan Park, with keynote speaker Billy Moore. This year saw a record number of nominations, reflecting the many great male role models in the region.
Most work quietly in the background, never seeking recognition. But they have been nominated by their friends and colleagues to recognise their generosity and hard work within the community.
The 2023 Man of Achievement Awards winner is Nick Johnson for his dedication to the Cloncurry community events and his endless fundraising for the area. The other incredibly worthy nominees in this category were James Coghlan, Mark Bax, Mark Bond, Huw Wright, Phill Kemp, Michael McConachy, and Brodie Germaine.
The 2023 Local Hero Award winner is Jesse Rosenthal for his dedication to the Mount Isa Show, Bronco branding and Mount Isa Pony Club. The other amazing nominees in this category were Dennis Trenerry, Daryl Avery, Josh Littlemore, John Davies, Bill Donovan, Aubrey Liyange, Ian Collins, Matt Lovett, and John Davis
The 2023 Youth leader award winner is Declan Molloy. The other outstanding youth leader nominees were Tayje Atherinos, Cooper Duffy, Nathaniel Wright, John Pekipaki, Malachi Munns, and Patrick Wade.
Two Rate Your Mate nominees, Warren Weller and Darren Logan, were celebrated on the night for their dedication to their friends and families. The Mount Isa IMD Committee congratulated all the nominees and thanked them for what they do for the community.
"We also send a massive thanks to all the sponsors, volunteers, derby drivers, fish jockeys, and attendees who made the night such a success," organisers said.
If you need help, reach out to mates or call the free mental health help line TIACS on 0488846988, or Lifeline at 13 11 14.
