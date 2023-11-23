Mount Isa Hospital Christmas Decoration Competition celebrates a decade milestone.
The annual tradition brings together hospital staff from various departments to transform hospital spaces into displays that reflect the spirit of the season.
Sandra McGrady, President of the Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary, expressed enthusiasm for supporting this milestone year.
"As we celebrate a decade of this wonderful event, the Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary is pleased to sponsor this year's Christmas Decoration Competition," Mrs. McGrady said.
"It's a testament to the dedication and creativity of the hospital staff who, for ten years, have been instrumental in creating a warm and joyful atmosphere for patients and visitors during the holiday season."
North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) Chief Executive Sean Birgan said it was wonderful to have the support of the Auxiliary.
"We are grateful for the support from the Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary for this event that staff look forward to each year," Mr. Birgan said.
"While no one wants to be in hospital during the holidays, our staff put in a lot of effort to brighten up the hallways and departments for our patients and visitors who may be with us over the Christmas period."
Hospital staff will put their creativity into action, hoping to win one of four major categories or ultimately be crowned the grand champion. These include:
This year the Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary will generously donate chocolates for participants, hampers for major category winners and a catered luncheon for the grand champion.
