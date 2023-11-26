Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 61-year-old man missing from Cloncurry since November 20.
Jonathon Gray was last seen around 11.50am on the Barkly Highway, just north of Mount Isa. He is believed to be travelling in a white 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with a missing driver side front hubcap and Queensland registration 678YGD, similar to the one pictured below.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Jonathon is described as Caucasian, around 182cm tall, with a heavy build, with blue eyes and grey hair.
Officers say he could possibly be travelling with a blue heeler dog with him.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who can assist in the investigation, is urged to contact Policelink.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2301953846
