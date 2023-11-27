The North West Star
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Justice office licence and ID muster

By Staff Reporters
November 27 2023 - 6:55pm
The First Nations Justice Office is bringing a Licence and Identification Muster to Mount Isa from Tuesday, December 5, to Thursday, December 7. It will be open from 8.30am to 4pm each day, and will be held at the Civic Centre, 23 West Street.

Local News

