Justice office licence and ID muster

The First Nations Justice Office is bringing a Licence and Identification Muster to Mount Isa from Tuesday, December 5, to Thursday, December 7. It will be open from 8.30am to 4pm each day, and will be held at the Civic Centre, 23 West Street.
The Muster is an opportunity for First Nations community members of the Mount Isa area to get their identification, as well as assistance with general licensing inquiries and other licensing products.
It is being held in partnership with:
The Registry of Birth, Deaths and Marriages
The Queensland Revenue Office (SPER)
The Department of Transport and Main Roads (Indigenous Driver Licencing Program), and
Blue Card Services
For more information, call 0477 597 977 or email fnjo-secretariat@justice.qld.gov.au
