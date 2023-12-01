Several significant motions were passed on Wednesday night's eventful council meeting, until a fiery exchange between Cr Slade and Cr Coghlan erupted over the proposed units at Nineteenth Avenue and Brilliant Street.Mount Isa
The State Government's proposal to build 30 one bedroom units at the corner of Brilliant Street and Nineteenth Avenue has been subject to debate throughout the region.
Cr Slade expressed her disapproval of the development.
"I don't think it's a great idea to build apartments in an education precinct and block off the entry to Meals on Wheels," she said.
"Whatever benefits we get, I am against this project and the location of it. This is not for the community but for people who fly in and fly out," she said.
Cr Coghlan spoke for the development and said that it has the potential to bring people to the region and allow emergency services and medical professionals to have safe accommodation in the area.
She also sees it as an opportunity for young professionals to live and work in the region. Potentially leading them to buy a house and establish themselves within the community.
The exchange however became increasingly heated with the councillors failing to see eye to eye.
Cr Slade requested that Cr Coghlan apologise for speaking over the top of her. However, she refused and after the two vehemently berated one another, the meeting was adjourned while the councillors took a break.
On returning to the chamber, Cr Coglan said if the mayor thought she was owed an apology, then she apologised.
Controversy aside, a number of motions were passed that will greatly affect the region.
The council will put forward an expression of interest to the North Queensland Sports Foundation to host the NQ Sportstar Awards Gala Night.
Despite running since 1990 and being the longest-running dedicated sporting awards in Queensland, the awards have never been held in Mount Isa.
It will cost the council approximately $50,000 to hold the event and the council will allocate funds from its proposed 2024-25 Budget, as well as seek sponsorship to mitigate the direct costs.
"I think it'll be great to have this in Mount Isa, so our sportspeople can attend, because every year a lot of them have to drive all the way over to the coast to get to this event," Councillor Peta MacRae said.
The region will also be etching it way closer to net zero after a motion was passed for the council in conjunction with Cloncurry Shire Council to enter into a contract with The Next Economy.
The contract will provide a 'Net Zero Transition Roadmap' to the value of $253,600. However, this is subject to confirmation of State Government funding and authorises the CEO to negotiate and finalise the contractual arrangements.
