A new initiative aimed at improving student engagement at school is coming to Mount Isa next year.
A $288 million package launched by the Queensland Government will support educational engagement for a range of students, including those needing additional support to remain engaged or become re-engaged in learning and those involved in youth justice.
The integrated package will combine intervention and prevention initiatives to support students to remain engaged in a structured, supportive learning environment, in a format that meets their needs.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: "Mainstream learning isn't for everyone, which is why it's important we create structured, safe environments for students to access education. In turn, we're reducing the likelihood of anti-social or criminal behaviour.
"The best thing we can do for every young Queenslander, their family and community is to keep students at school and engaged in learning.
"Backed by funding of $288 million, this package is the missing link which will support education, intervention and prevention initiatives for students who are most at risk of being involved with the youth justice system."
More than $120 million will be invested to expand the successful Queensland Pathways State Colleges model from six to 12 campuses.
New campuses will be established in Toowoomba and Deception Bay in 2024, followed by Mount Isa, Central Queensland, Logan and Cairns.
These facilities play an important role in supporting vulnerable students in years 10-to-12 to complete their year 12 education, and create pathways to tertiary education and training.
An additional $45 million has been earmarked to create 50 new FlexiSpaces in high needs schools, on top of the existing 52 schools which already have one.
The new FlexiSpaces will have a dedicated teacher to provide extra support for students who need a break from the classroom, including due to mental health issues or disruptive behaviour.
Minister for Education Grace Grace said: "We are already providing a range of engagement supports in our schools and it's clear we need to do more as the complexity of issues facing students and families is increasing.
"Our comprehensive approach will target the most complex communities and students to keep them engaged in learning and get them back to learning quicker.
"Keeping students connected to their school and classmates is the best way to prevent disengagement."
$27 million will be invested in specialised alternative learning programs run by NGOs in priority locations Cairns, Townsville, Ipswich and Mount Isa.
There will be a further $57 million for intensive case management for students known to Youth Justice authorities.
The five-year package will also see the creation of 177 new frontline positions, including 12 new Court Liaison Officers.
Court Liaison Officers will work closely with students appearing before the Childrens Courts to help get their education back on track.
The youth engagement package also includes a range of strategies for students who need additional support to remain engaged or become re-engaged in learning.
Minister Youth Justice Di Farmer said: "We operate a range of widely acknowledged evidence-based intervention, diversionary and rehabilitation programs. Most work to address the underlying issues that can contribute to offending, such as student disengagement from education.
"The very complex needs of these students require educational and behaviour intervention more intensive than our schools are currently equipped to deliver.
"We know students excluded from school are at-risk of falling through the cracks, experiencing extended periods out of school and entering or re-entering the youth justice system.
"That's why we are putting in place real early intervention solutions.
"This additional $288 million in funding will help with that. It provides options for schools to respond more effectively to at-risk families and communities, and will support teachers to focus on teaching and learning of all students in their classroom".
The package will also have a focus on increasing engagement programs targeting First Nations young people.
In addition to this, a targeted curriculum aligned to the Australian Curriculum will be developed for use in all Queensland state school alternative learning programs, which will also be made available to special assistance schools in the non-state sector.
This work builds on initiatives in the youth justice, police and housing spaces, through the $446.4 million package of community safety initiatives announced in the 2023-24 budget.
Details of the Youth Engagement Education Reform Package
