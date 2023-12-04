A major state-wide police blitz targeting drink drivers over the festive season kicks off this weekend.
The annual Christmas road safety campaign, Operation Mistletoe has been launched with police rolling out traffic enforcement operations focusing on drink and drug driving during the festive season.
Extra police will be out in force across Queensland's highways and road networks in an effort to make sure everyone makes it home safe over the holidays.
Tragically, 251 people have lost their lives on Queensland roads this year.
This year's concentrated operations were brought forward a week to particularly target end-of-year celebrations in the lead-up to Christmas.
Police are urging party-goers planning on drinking to also plan their trip home accordingly without putting themselves and others in danger.
More than 20 per cent of road fatalities in Queensland are linked to drink driving.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream from Road Policing and Regional Support Command reminded all road users, including car drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooter riders, motorcyclists and truck drivers to take a moment to ensure they are making safe decisions this festive period.
"Too many lives have been lost on our roads as a direct result of someone selfishly making the wrong decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs," he said.
"We have rolling police operations planned across the road networks where officers will be conducting random breath tests, drug tests, speed detection and general road enforcement."
"Expect to see us anywhere, anytime."
The Queensland Police Service will be conducting Operation Victor Mistletoe over the festive holiday period until January 25, 2024, involving a range of strategies to target motorists speeding, drink and drug driving, driving distracted or not wearing a seatbelt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.