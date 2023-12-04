Centennial Place grand opening

Centennial Place will provide a fantastic place for the community to gather, in Mount Isa, and it will have its grand opening is on Thursday, December 7, from 6pm.
The facility includes a water play area, shaded seating, a decorative walkway featuring historical and cultural heritage information about the city and its past 100 years, mural-adorned shipping containers that can be used as pop-up kitchens, a plaza space, sloped grassed area, and public toilets.
The murals throughout the facility were completed by local artist Sheree Blackley of the Malkarri Cultural Centre, and visiting artists The Zookeeper and DRAPL.
Mount Isa Council invites the community to celebrate the grand opening with free food and drinks, and live music.
Centennial Place is on the corner of Grace and Miles streets in the Mount Isa CBD (former Harvey Norman site).
The opening will also acknowledge and thank emergency services and community members for their efforts during the recent bushfires in the Mount Isa area.
Centennial Place was funded by the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, the Queensland Government's Works For Queensland initiative, and Mount Isa City Council.
