After an illustrious career at the Bob McDonald Library in Cloncurry, local librarian Julie Anderson said goodbye to her beloved workplace in November.
Mrs Anderson is originally from a small town in Nebraska and upon arriving in Australia she was drawn to the sunburnt countryside.
She made her way to Cloncurry and after meeting her husband decided to settle down in the north west.
Initially Julie worked in finance for the State Government. However, after being made redundant under Campbell Newman, she took up her position at the Bob McDonald Library.
It was the beginning of new life for Julie. Her love for literature and finance coalesced when she took on the responsibility of running the library.
At the beginning of her tenure Julie said: "I want to get these new programs going, especially with young people, so they can come in and learn how to treat the books and equipment so my love for libraries can be passed on to the next generation".
She stuck to this vision and soon became the library's lifeblood. Delivering program after program that helped spark thousands of kids interest in books and guided seniors to become more technologically proficient.
For Julie, the library has a very special place in her heart.
"I didn't feel I had become a part of the community until I began working at the library. I had lived in the area for a couple of years but hadn't met many people," she said.
"The people who come to the library become part of your family."
One of the highlights for Julie, was her success in implementing library services to help the Indigenous community in nearby Dajarra.
After receiving $44,000 from a government grant, Julie was able to establish a story time and early education program for the neighbouring town.
Her impact didn't go unnoticed with the community celebrating her final story time in late November.
As the end of the era comes to a close Julie will be dearly missed. However, the changes she brought with her will be felt for decades to come.
