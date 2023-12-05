Ergon Energy reports it has power poles down near Hughenden.
"We have had to put some temporary poles in place between Prairie and Torrens Creek," the company said.
Crews needed to turn power off at about 11am to put a more permanent solution in place.
"Storms have made conditions and access difficult and our crews will need to use specialist equipment for this job," the company said.
"They'll get power back on as quickly as they can but safety is their first priority."
The power is still off and is impacting the following locations - Aramac Torrens Creek Rd, Bedford St, Blantyre Station, Butchers Res, Cotonvale Station, Eastwood Station, Elvavale Station, Eurunga Rd, Fernless Station, Flinders Hwy, Kalleroo Station, Laurelvale Station, Loddon Station, Maude St, Penrice Station, Prairie Res, Rangeside Station, Russell St, Seaside Stud Station, Strathelen Station, Strathglass Station, The Plains Station, Torrens St, Water Res, and Yowena Station.
