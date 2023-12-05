The North West Star
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Why it'll take a while for the power to come back on at Hughenden

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ergon Energy reports it has power poles down near Hughenden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Adams

Cathy Adams

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.