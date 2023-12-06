The North West Star
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Tropical cyclone may threaten Queensland coast by next week, BoM

By Laine Clark
Updated December 6 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An "unusual" tropical cyclone may threaten the Queensland coast by early next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.