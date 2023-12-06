Meet the aspiring bronc rider who is only four

A miniature pony called Larry is nothing like a bucking bronc, but that doesn't stop little Beau Ford from pretending he is.
At only four years of age, Beau has his sights firmly set on becoming a champion bareback and bull rider and Larry is his mate in this adventure.
Beau's father, Guy, who has Ross Ford Bucking Horses, said his son watches rodeo shows on television and comes to rodeos with the family, and likes to pretend that Larry is a buck jumper.
"Beau loves Larry and he loves practising on him, and acting like he's on tv and riding at the big shows."
Guy said they got Larry from a family at Calliope about three years ago and they were very lucky to get him.
"A lot of those little horses do come with a bit of attitude, but Larry's never put a foot wrong and he's been the perfect little horse for Beau to learn to ride on," he said.
"In the last six months, Beau's started to really take on (riding) and has said he wants to be a bull rider and a bareback rider so we'll see how he goes with it."
Guy and his wife, Camilla, have two sons, Beau, and 22-months-old, Ty.
Guy is in partnership with his brother, Cody, and mother, Karina, in a breeding and fattening property, Forest Home, at Capella, running 2200 head of Brahman and Brahman cross.
Guy and Camilla also run an electrical contracting business, G-Force Electrical, and Ross Ford Bucking Horses.
Guy said they recently purchased a stallion for breeding bucking bronc horses and have also been breeding through an AI program with a stallion in America.
"We breed a lot and probably have 120 horses at Forest Home here - about 45 to 50 are available for rodeos and then we've got about 20 brood mares and another 20-30 young horses from yearlings all the way up to three and four year olds that in training to get ready to go to the rodeos," he said.
"Beau comes to the rodeos and comes behind the shutes, Camilla as well, it's a big family adventure and we all really enjoy it.
"And we love breeding horses and watching those horses grow from foals being born all the way through to when we see them in the arena. It's pretty special."
Looking the part of a ridgy didge cowboy in his chaps from America and his big hat, Beau has recently graduated to a bigger horse that his mother got for him - a 15-hands buckskin called Billy.
"He's just started to ride him now but not in the bucking style, just station work and riding around, so yes, he's started to ride a few bigger horses in the last few weeks," said Guy.
"We've got to lift Beau up as Billy's a pretty big horse."
Guy, who retired from bull riding in 2019 at the age of 30, said Beau cannot compete in the mini bulls until he turns seven so has a couple of years to wait and plenty of practise to do.
"But, don't worry, he's keen - he's asking me already if he can get on them (the mini bulls)," he said.
