The North West Star
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Meet the aspiring bronc rider who is only four

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated December 6 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four-year-old Beau Ford and his bucking bronc aka miniature pony, Larry. Picture: Photography by Jess Edwards
Four-year-old Beau Ford and his bucking bronc aka miniature pony, Larry. Picture: Photography by Jess Edwards

A miniature pony called Larry is nothing like a bucking bronc, but that doesn't stop little Beau Ford from pretending he is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.