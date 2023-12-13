Thousands without power as Tropical Cyclone Jasper nears landfall

Thousands of people are without power in Far North Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Jasper nears landfall.
The category 1 cyclone is expected to strengthen and cross the coast as a category 2 system between Hopevale and Cairns in the afternoon or early evening of December 13.
Cairns is already experiencing damaging wind gusts above 80kmh which could develop up to destructive gales of 140kmh between Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah as the cyclone makes landfall.
About 8000 properties are without power due to the strong winds and crews are working to restore the network.
Nearly 100 people are in evacuation centres in Edmonton and Cooktown after residents in storm surge zones along the coast were told to prepare to leave.
Tropical Cyclone Jasper is about 135km north, north-east of Cairns as of 10am AEST.
Communities between Cape Flattery and Port Douglas are warned of dangerous flash flooding with six-hourly rainfall totals of 250 to 300mm likely.
Twenty-four hourly total between 400 and 500mm are possible.
A flood watch is in place for the North Tropical Coast, parts of the Cape York Peninsula and Gulf Country, and a storm tide could cause minor flooding along the foreshore between Cooktown and Innisfail.
"This is an evolving situation and are we are asking all residents in north Queensland to keep up-to-date with our three-hourly cyclone warnings as well as any further flood warnings we may issue today and into this evening," Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Laura Boekel said.
Jasper is expected to weaken as it moves west across Far North Queensland and into the Gulf of Carpentaria, where there is a moderate chance of the system redeveloping into a tropical cyclone.
It's the first tropical cyclone of the 2023/24 season and its timing in December of an El Nino year is considered rare, Ms Boekel said.
The tropical cyclone season is from November to April.
Keep updated with cyclone warnings at bom.gov.au/qld/warnings
