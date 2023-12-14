A PROMINENT mining company is investing in its future with paid work opportunities for youth in the region.
South32 Cannington has partnered with Cloncurry Shire Council to support paid, on-the-job work experience for local young people.
It will give them a chance to work towards nationally-recognised professional qualifications while continuing their high school studies.
Under the partnership, South32 Cannington will contribute funding for six local high school students to participate in Cloncurry Shire's Earn and Learn program, designed to provide them with potential pathways into valuable careers in the region.
The funding from South32 Cannington will enable the six students to undertake paid, on-the-job work experience in local community service, economic development, corporate services and early childhood roles.
As well as receiving valuable experience in these roles, the young people will work towards gaining nationally--recognised professional qualifications while continuing their high school studies.
South32 Cannington vice president of operations Joe Russell said it would set students up for a bright future and viable pathway into a career.
"Cloncurry Shire Council's Earn and Learn program is helping to future-proof the region's workforce, providing valuable education and experiences that will enable young people to fly out of the blocks once they've finished formal education and launch into a great career," Mr Russell said.
"At South32 Cannington, we support education and training programs in the region that offer young people the chance to learn about Cannington and working in the mining industry. It's great to broaden our support by getting behind the Earn and Learn program. Opportunities like this can be life-changing for young people who are thinking about what comes next after formal education - and we wish the six young people participating every success."
Cloncurry Shire Council Mayor Greg Campbell values South32 Cannington's contributions to improving education outcomes for local students.
"I appreciate how challenging it is for a young person embarking on life after school with little to no experience in the workforce," Cr Campbell said.
"This Council initiative gives students insight into different jobs and will better equip them with skills and knowledge for years to come. It is great to see local businesses like South32 getting behind this program and our local students."
