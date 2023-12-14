4 decisions made at Cloncurry's final council meeting of the year

Local Laws and Local Laws Officers
At the November council meeting, an amendment was made to increase the environmental management budget by $50,000, to support more weed and pest management projects. A key part of these projects is employing a sufficient number of skilled staff to carry out these projects. Given this, the council endorsed a change to the Organisational Structure at its most recent meeting, to add another local laws officer to the Infrastructure and Environment team.
This new position will lift the council's capabilities in animal and pest management.
In a bid to further weed management in the region, the council also endorsed a new local law that means Leucaena (Leucaena Leucocephala) is now a declared local pest.
With a number of new shared pathways around Cloncurry recently opened, the council could see extra measures needed to be taken to ensure public safety.
The proposed amendment to prescribe motor vehicle or motorbike activity on local pathways, was also approved.
Road Management
The council awarded nearly $2.5 million to local contractors for a number of Flood Remediation Road Work tenders.
Works will be carried out on the Malbon-Selwyn Road, Duchess-Mount Isa Road and the Kajabbi-Kamilaroi Road.
These projects are funded by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority's Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Airport Services
The council is continually building on its assets - investing money, time and resources into developing the Cloncurry Airport.
Most recently, the council approved revised landing fees at the local airport to facilitate more 'learn to fly' activities and encourage more aviation tourism opportunities.
Similarly, the council has entered into a lease with BP for the supply and service of airside fuel.
The lease, a three year term with a further option for three years, will ensure fuel is readily available for services and visitors using the Cloncurry Airport.
Community Services
At the December Council Meeting, the council endorsed a commercial tenancy agreement with Blue Care to continue managing William Presley Place and delivering aged care services to the community.
Over $300,000 was awarded to local contractors for annual cleaning contacts for a number of the council facilities.
The next Ordinary Council Meeting will be on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
Christmas closures
A number of Cloncurry Council offices will be closed over the Christmas break. A small team of staff will continue to maintain and operate essential services during this time.
The Cloncurry Council Administration office, Cloncurry and Dajarra works depots, Cloncurry Unearthed Visitor Information Centre and Museum, close on December 15 and reopen January 2.
Curry Kids Early Learning Centre closes December 15 and reopens January 3.
John Flynn Place is closed until January 8, and Cloncurry Swimming Pool closes at 6.30pm, December 24 and reopens December 28.
Cloncurry Landfill is closed on Christmas Day.
The Bob McDonald Library has various closing times, but the Cloncurry Airport and rubbish collection services will run as usual.
If you have questions or concerns, call the council on 07 4742 4100, or email council@cloncurry.qld.gov.au.
