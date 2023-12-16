Mount Isa man charged over alleged abuse of a 17-month-old child

Mount Isa Detectives have charged a 34-year-old man with grievous bodily harm (domestic violence offence) following investigations into an incident that allegedly occurred in January earlier this year.
It will be alleged on January 30, a child, who was 17-months-old at the time, was presented to Mount Isa Hospital with critical head injuries.
Police attended and commenced investigations into the circumstances of the child's injuries.
The investigation, led by the Mount Isa Child Protection and Investigation Unit, was assisted by specialist detectives from the Child Trauma Unit.
A 34-year-old The Gap man was arrested in relation to this investigation on Saturday, December 9.
He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm (domestic violence offence).
The man was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on February 14, 2024.
Acting Officer in Charge Mount Isa Child Protection and Investigation Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Nathaniel Carlton praised those detectives involved and said it was a great showcase of their commitment to investigate any incident in the community.
"This result is only achieved by a fantastic collaborative effort between Mount Isa and specialist officers in such tragic circumstances," he said.
"We will continue to do whatever it takes to investigate and hold those accountable that place children in the community in harm's way."
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, you should report it to police.
Support and counselling is available from the following agencies:
More information is also available from the Queensland Government Domestic and Family Violence portal.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2300175934
