What will Mount Isa look like when mine shuts down? Council makes a plan

By Staff Reporters
January 8 2024 - 12:10pm
As part of a plan to safeguard the city's future, Mount Isa Council will contract the services of consultants in six specialised strategic areas to develop an overall response plan.

