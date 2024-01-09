Spread the word about your sport club or community group

Mount Isa's sports clubs and community and arts organisations are being urged to register for this year's Sign On Expo, which will be held on Saturday, February 3, from 9am-12 noon at the Mount Isa Mines Entertainment Centre, Buchanan Park.
Registration is free and can be done at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LCRRV9Q. Registrations close at midnight on Sunday, January 28.
The event is free to enter and gives local sports clubs and community groups a chance to expand their member numbers, as well as boost residents' awareness of their events, competitions, and activities.
Councillor Peta MacRae, who is responsible for Council's Sports and Recreation portfolio, said the event showcases what's on offer in Mount Isa to the community, and is a terrific way for residents to try out new recreational opportunities and discover what's available in the city, with something for people of all ages.
"The Sign On Expo attracts and represents a wide range of groups and sporting clubs every year and is one of the best ways to put your name down and get involved, get active, have fun and make new friends," Cr MacRae said.
"Just about every local sporting code is represented at the Sign On Expo and they are always happy to welcome new members, so I encourage people to come along. It's always a great time and is perfect for kids and adults alike."
Applicants must provide a copy of their Certificate of Currency for public liability insurance with their registration. For further information, please contact Council's Community Development Officer on 4747 3305.
