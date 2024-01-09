The North West Star
Spread the word about your sport club or community group

By Staff Reporters
January 9 2024 - 3:43pm
Mount Isa's sports clubs and community and arts organisations are being urged to register for this year's Sign On Expo.
Mount Isa's sports clubs and community and arts organisations are being urged to register for this year's Sign On Expo.

Mount Isa's sports clubs and community and arts organisations are being urged to register for this year's Sign On Expo, which will be held on Saturday, February 3, from 9am-12 noon at the Mount Isa Mines Entertainment Centre, Buchanan Park.

