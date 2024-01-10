The North West Star
Size matters in new worker tests for dust lung diseases

By Duncan Murray
January 10 2024 - 11:20am
Workers in industries such as mining are considered more at risk of developing dust lung diseases. (Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS)
Serious concerns remain for the health of workers' lungs across a range of industries despite a ban on engineered stone coming into effect this year.

