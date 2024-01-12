Check your tickets, Mount Isa! You may have just won $200,000

A Mount Isa visitor or resident has won $200,000 in today's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw but may be unaware of their good fortune.
The mystery ticketholder held the 1st Prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1641, drawn Friday 12, January 2024.
The winning entry is unregistered, meaning officials from The Lott are unable to contact the winner to share the exciting news and must wait for the player to claim their prize.
The unregistered winning entry was sold at MacRae News, 8 Beverley Lane, Mount Isa.
The team at MacRae News said they were eager to see the major prize claimed and hoped their mystery winner comes forward soon.
The Lott spokesperson James Eddy said he looked forward to uniting the region's 1st Prize winner with their Lucky Lotteries loot.
"It's likely our winner is going about their day as normal with no idea they've started 2024 in the most incredible and life-changing way!" he said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot ticket from MacRae News to check their tickets as soon as possible.
"Imagine how your plans for 2024 may change if you discovered you'd bagged $200,000?
"Make sure to check your wallet, handbag, fridge door or car glovebox because the winner could be you and you could be planning what to do with your prize.
