Check your tickets, Mount Isa! You may have just won $200,000

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
Updated January 12 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 12:18pm
A Mount Isa visitor or resident has won $200,000 in today's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw but may be unaware of their good fortune.

