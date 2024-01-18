'I thought I'd better check just in case!': Lottery winner comes forward

A Mount Isa woman has been left in sheer disbelief after discovering she was the mystery winner of $200,000 from a recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw The Lott officials had been hunting for.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Sunshine State resident scored the 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1641, drawn Friday, January 12.
As the winning entry was not registered to a player card, officials from The Lott had no way of contacting the ticketholder and had to wait for them to check their tickets.
The winning woman admitted she was completely unaware of her win until she saw an online post from The Lott urging players to check their tickets.
"It was a huge surprise!" the gleeful woman said when an official from The Lott confirmed her win.
"I checked my tickets after my daughter showed me a Facebook post about an unregistered winner in the area.
"I thought I'd better check just in case, but I wasn't prepared for it to actually be me!
"I couldn't believe it.
"I just got back from a holiday too, so it was good timing!
"Although now I've got to go back to work and settle back into reality.
"It was wonderful to revel in the win in the meantime though.
"For now, I don't have any plans. I'm going to keep it in the bank and save it for a rainy day."
The winning entry of 10 consecutive numbers was purchased from MacRae News, 8 Beverley Lane, Mount Isa.
The team at MacRae News said they were over the moon to see the major prize had been claimed and wished their winner all the best with their prize.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.