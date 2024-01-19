Overhauling the youth justice system, have your say

The Youth Justice Reform Select Committee was established by the Queensland Government to conduct an inquiry to examine ongoing reforms to the youth justice system and support for victims of crime.
As part of the reform, the committee has announced dates for regional hearings to be held in February to better understand issues in regional areas, including Mount Isa.
The committee will hold a series of hearings in North, Far North and South East Queensland. This will include the following:
Members of the public can register their interest to attend and participate in the regional hearings via the committee's website at www.parliament.qld.gov.au/youthjustice.
Committee Chair and Noosa MP, Sandy Bolton MP said the committee was eager to hear directly from regional communities.
In late December 2023, the committee released seven priority areas that emerged during its inquiry. These include developing a long-term strategy for youth justice in Queensland and building confidence in the youth justice system.
"The committee wants to hear what regional Queenslanders think about the priority areas identified by the committee. We also want to hear from victims of crime about the challenges they may have faced in accessing support services, such as counselling," Ms Bolton said.
She advised that the Interim Victims' Commissioner is currently conducting a public survey about people's experiences with the Queensland criminal justice system. Members of the public can complete the survey online at www.victimscommissioner.qld.gov.au.
The committee anticipates holding additional hearings later in the year.
For more information about the committee's inquiry, including details of the committee's priority areas and times and locations of the regional hearings, go to www.parliament.qld.gov.au/youthjustice.
