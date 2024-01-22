Time to dust off the boots with the Isa's Road to Rodeo returning in May

In the first big announcement of the year, the Road to Rodeo returns to Mount Isa in May with a packed line-up of competition and live music.
Rodeo lovers from across the Queensland Outback will descend on Buchanan Park on Saturday, May 11, for the one-day event with Golden Guitar winners Jetty Road headlining the night's entertainment.
In its third year, the Road to Rodeo signals what promises to be a big year in rodeo as the city celebrates 100 years since the opening of the Mount Isa Mine.
The event will also be an opportunity for the sport's emerging Indigenous talent to learn from the best with the Isa Rodeo School Clinic led by former bull riding champion Darren Brandenburg happening on the Friday before.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade said from its inception in 2022, Road to Rodeo had become an important prelude to the Isa Rodeo in August.
"With immense pride, the Mount Isa City Council embraces the opportunity to continue to champion both of these extraordinary events," she said.
"We commend Isa Rodeo for bringing the thrilling Road to Rodeo to our cherished community, again in 2024.
"As the exhilarating rodeo action, electrifying live entertainment, and contagious joy unfold, it makes the perfect event for Mount Isa to host again."
ARIA charting group Route 33, rising country star Brooke Schubert and local band Pacific Groove will join Jetty Road when the live entertainment kicks-off at 9pm.
Before that, fans can enjoy kids rides, community food trucks and market stalls from midday with the rodeo action starting at 2pm.
Past and debut riders should mark April 15 in their calendars when nominations open for a full program including saddle bronc, bull ride, bareback bronc, rope & tie, steer wrestling, barrel racing and team & breakaway racing. The event will also run barrel racing, steer and poddy calf rides for budding junior stars.
Cloncurry cowboy Darcy Harrison-Douglas is the reigning open bull ride champion after a brilliant last ride in 2023 while Gracemere's Tyler Chong won the saddle bronc and Richmond's Deon Lane won the bareback bronc.
Meanwhile, Isa Rodeo Limited claimed gold and silver at the Queensland Tourism Awards. The Indigenous Rodeo Championships were awarded top prize in the festival and events category while the Mount Isa Rodeo finished second in the major festivals and events category.
For tickets to the Road to Rodeo go to https://www.isarodeo.com.au/road-to-rodeo-mount-isa/tickets/
