Supermarkets empty, more evacuations underway as flooding continues

After two days of being closed for traffic due to flooding, the major highway connecting the Top End of the Northern Territory to the rest of the country, reopened on Sunday afternoon - but only for a few hours.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Supermarket shelves across Darwin, Katherine and remote communities have been stripped bare since the Stuart Highway flooded north of Three Ways on Friday, cutting the Top End off from all traffic coming from Queensland or South Australia.
On Sunday afternoon, Secure NT announced water on the Stuart Highway had receded enough for 4WDs and trucks to be able to proceed with caution, however, only hours later a section of the highway south of the Carpentaria Highway was closed due to flooding and road damage.
"The Stuart Highway on the southern side of the Carpentaria Highway intersection has been immediately closed due to damage to the road surface which cannot be repaired in the heavy rain currently falling," Secure NT said in a statement.
"This closure extends from the Carpentaria Highway turn off for approximately 600kms to the south. Work will continue through the night, with periodic closures likely throughout Monday."
The other major connecting road between the Top End and the rest of the country - the Victoria Highway towards Western Australia - has been closed for days with the Victoria River breaking its banks and triggering evacuations in numerous communities.
Over the weekend, the Victoria River Roadhouse went under, with evacuations conducted.
Earlier Northern Territory Water Police had to coordinate a rescue mission at a crossing east of the roadhouse on Victoria Highway when four people became trapped in their vehicle.
Heli Muster successfully rescued the group, transporting them to the Katherine District Hospital for assessment.
Police said the travellers had exercised caution by waiting for the Victoria River to recede before attempting the crossing. "Unfortunately, they woke up to find themselves completely surrounded by floodwaters, prompting them to seek refuge on the vehicle's roof and make a timely call to emergency assistance," police said.
"While the rescued group made the responsible decision to wait, it highlights the rapid and unpredictable nature of floodwaters. "
Emergency Services encourage everyone to plan ahead before traveling through flood affected areas and to remain vigilant even when waters seem manageable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.