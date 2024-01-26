The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Free

Mount Isa rail line closed as ex cyclone Kirrily expected to bring heavy rainfall

By Staff Reporters
January 26 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Rail have closed the Mount Isa line due to safety concerns as ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily tracks inland. Picture by jacquimartin/stock.adobe.com
Queensland Rail have closed the Mount Isa line due to safety concerns as ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily tracks inland. Picture by jacquimartin/stock.adobe.com

Queensland Rail (QR) has closed the Mount Isa line with more sections of the track expected to close as cyclone Kirrily weakens to a tropical low after crossing the coast near Townsville on Thursday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.