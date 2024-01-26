Mount Isa rail line closed as ex cyclone Kirrily expected to bring heavy rainfall

Queensland Rail (QR) has closed the Mount Isa line with more sections of the track expected to close as cyclone Kirrily weakens to a tropical low after crossing the coast near Townsville on Thursday night.
The North Coast line from Rockhampton to Cairns and the Central West line has also closed.
While it is safe to do so, Spirit of Queensland, Tilt Train and freight services are continuing to operate between Brisbane and Rockhampton only.
"We will continue to keep the community updated on any further restrictions put in place," QR's Head of Regional Scott Cornish said.
"We know how important our rail network is to connecting communities, and ensuring people can receive the goods they need, so when we are required to shut sections of the network, our focus turns to recovering and reopening as safely and quickly as possible."
Following record rainfall in the wake of ex-tropical cyclone Jasper, QR crews were able to reopen the North Coast line in less than a week with 3,000 cubic metres of ballast, tonnes of road base and flood rock materials used for the repairs.
Customers booked on a QR service in the affected areas are encouraged to visit queenslandrailtravel.com.au or call Queensland Rail Travel on 1800 803 009.
