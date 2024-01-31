Excitement grows as Outback Masters set for June tee-off in Birdsville

Excitement is growing ahead of the 2024 Outback Queensland Masters with six destinations lined up to host the 2,800 kilometre golfing adventure.
This year players will head to Queensland's most remote golf course in June, the Birdsville Dunes Golf Club, before moving onto Boulia, Winton, Barcaldine and Charleville. Quilpie will host the series final - the Million Dollar Hole-In-One, in July.
Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe said he expects 2024 to be another big year after a successful 2023.
"Since its inception in 2019, the Outback Queensland Masters has gone from strength to strength, generating millions of dollars in visitor spend for the remote communities of Outback Queensland, and in 2022 generated 13,062 visitor nights and contributed $1.89M to the Queensland economy," he said.
"2024 promises to be another major for the Outback Queensland Masters and the region's much-loved visitor experiences."
The tournament will converge on the tiny town of Quilpie for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One finale.
Quilpie Shire mayor Stuart Mackenzie said the town had been a great supporter of the Outback Masters since the concept was first proposed.
"We may be 1,000km west of Brisbane and have a population of under 1,000 people, but it doesn't stop us from attracting signature events such as the Outback Queensland Masters," he said.
"We have put our hand up every year to host a tournament and successfully have hosted the event twice, with a player scoring a $10,000 hole-in-one in 2021."
