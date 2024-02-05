Last week to nominate for Mount Isa local government elections

completing a mandatory online training course

ensuring they are enrolled in the division or ward they plan to contest

they have had at least six people enrolled within the same ward or district sign their nomination form

paying a nomination deposit of $250 to the ECQ by cash, EFT or bank cheque before nominations close

letting the ECQ know the details of the bank account they will be using for their campaign

disclosing things like political memberships or if they have any existing contractual relationships or planning applications before council (this includes their close associates)