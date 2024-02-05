Last week to nominate for Mount Isa local government elections

Prospective candidates have a little more than a week to nominate for the 2024 local government elections.
Since nominations opened on Monday, January 29, almost 200 candidates have signed on to run for the positions of mayor and councillor in each of Queensland's 77 local government areas.
Nominations will not close until noon on Tuesday, February 13.
Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen said that it's pleasing to see so many people interested in representing their local communities and emphasised that there is still plenty of time to nominate.
"We have heard some reports that nominations for the elections have already closed, but this is not correct," he said.
"However, I encourage anyone interested in standing for election to get their nominations in as soon as possible before the nomination deadline."
The details of candidates who have nominated are being progressively added to the ECQ website as they are processed and finalised.
As of Monday, February 5, deputy mayor Phil Barwick and councillor Peta MacRae have put their names forward to contest the mayoralty in Mount Isa.
On Team MacRae for Mount Isa are, John Davis, Eryan Haddon, James Coghlan, Travis Crowther, Lisa Clancy, and John Doyle.
While Team Barwick are Mischa Grummitt, Emma Harman, Mark Cullen, Michelle Low Mow, William Blackley and Alan Duncan.
Despite announcing her intention to run in November, current mayor Danielle Slade is not listed on the ECQ's Local Government Elections website.
Prospective candidates can head to the ECQ website where they will find details about the tasks they need to complete to nominate for the elections.
These include:
Electoral expenditure disclosures are publicly available and can be viewed via the ECQ's Electronic Disclosure System (EDS).
For tips on how to navigate the system, head to the ECQ website.
The local government elections will be held on Saturday, March 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.