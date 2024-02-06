Hundreds pack out annual Mount Isa Sign On Expo

Whether young or old, there was something to interest everyone on Saturday as crowds gathered for Mount Isa's annual Sign On Expo.
Hundreds passed through the the Mount Isa Mines Entertainment Centre at Buchanan Park on Saturday morning, February 3. Attendees could find out about a particular sporting club or community group and sign-up for the season ahead.
The free event provides local sports clubs and community groups a chance to expand their member numbers, as well as boost residents' awareness of their events, competitions, and activities.
The Mount Isa School of Dance, Isa Highlanders dancers, the 143 Army Cadet Unit (Mt Isa), Mount Isa Community Ensembles and personal trainer Fit Average Jo also helped out with some live demonstrations.
Councillor Peta MacRae said the event showcases what's on offer in Mount Isa to the community, and is a terrific way for residents to try out new recreational opportunities and discover what's available in the city, with something for people of all ages.
"The Sign On Expo attracts and represents a wide range of groups and sporting clubs every year and is one of the best ways to put your name down and get involved, get active, have fun and make new friends," she said.
"Just about every local sporting code is represented at the Sign On Expo and they are always happy to welcome new members."
