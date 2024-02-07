The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa man killed in stabbing attack, investigation continuing

Updated February 8 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa Police are investigating after the death of a man on Abel Smith Parade on Thursday, February 8. Picture file
Mount Isa Police are investigating after the death of a man on Abel Smith Parade on Thursday, February 8. Picture file

Police are investigating after the death of a 34-year-old man in Mount Isa on Thursday morning, February 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.