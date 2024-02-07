Mount Isa man killed in stabbing attack, investigation continuing

Police are investigating after the death of a 34-year-old man in Mount Isa on Thursday morning, February 8.
Emergency services were called to a property at Abel Smith Parade just after 2am following reports a man had been stabbed.
Upon arrival, 34-year-old man was located with life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to the Mount Isa Hospital where he was declared dead a short time later.
A crime scene was declared at the scene, and investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
