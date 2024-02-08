Queensland Rail work on Mount Isa line, set to reopen late February

Queensland Rail (QR) expects the Mount Isa line to reopen later in February after flooding caused extensive damage across two kilometres of track.
A taskforce of QR workers and contractors have been conducting recovery works on the line from Nelia, east of Julia Creek, to Cloncurry.
QR Head of Regional Scott Cornish said following flooding in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, crews needed to alter recovery plans to safely access the rail corridor.
"With the recovery now underway, the Mount Isa line is expected to reopen by late-February, subject to works not being hindered by further weather," he said.
"We thank our passengers and freight customers for their patience as we work to restore the line and will continue to keep them informed of any updates."
The repair works come as the line was inundated last week west of Julia Creek due to severe flooding at McKinnons Creek. The track was severely damaged and the railroad had been eroded by flowing water.
