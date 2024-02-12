The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

North West councils welcome cash to build stronger roads and bridges

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
February 12 2024 - 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Routh Creek bridge on the Gulf Developmental Road was damaged after severe flooding. Picture Queensland Police Service
Routh Creek bridge on the Gulf Developmental Road was damaged after severe flooding. Picture Queensland Police Service

North West councils have praised federal and state funding for flood resilience, hoping the money will prepare the regions roads and bridges from future disasters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.