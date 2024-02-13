Oz rock legends set to visit Mount Isa on national acoustic tour

Legendary rock band Eskimo Joe will visit Mount Isa in July as they embark on a major acoustic tour.
Mount Isa Civic Centre will host the band on Friday, July 26, nearing the end of their mammoth tour which begins in Ballarat in April.
The band from Fremantle will play unique renditions of their beloved songs. Announcing the tour on Instagram, they shared a teaser with an acoustic version of Foreign Land.
Eskimo Joe wrote in a statement, "We'll be bringing this special, acoustic show to many of the most beautiful theatres in the country. Please stay tuned for some very special guests to be announced soon. See you there!"
The band have released six studio albums with sales of more than 750,000 in Australia alone. Their last was 2013's Wastelands.
The tour announcement follows the band's recent teasers about new music.
"We've already been hard at work getting a brand new song recorded for you all, unfortunately it won't be ready for your ears until March", they confirmed.
Eskimo Joe have enjoyed 35 ARIA nominations in their career, a number only surpassed by Silverchair, Powderfinger, Kylie Minogue and John Farnham.
They have brought home 3 International Song-writing Awards, 11 WAMi Awards and 8 ARIAs and 11 of their compositions have featured in Triple J's Hottest 100 countdown, with 'Black Fingernails, Red Wine' landing in second place.
In 2020, the band released the single Say Something - a song with a strong message.
"We started to write this song with more of an environmental message behind it, but really what this song turned into was this statement to act in a humanitarian way towards each other, without prejudice or violence, and I really hope that's what people take from it," bassist/vocalist Kav Temperley told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time.
The Mount Isa show is one-night only and starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased from https://www.eventbrite.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.