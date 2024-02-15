Author releases novel set during Kalkadoon massacre at Battle Mountain

Using the setting of one of North West Queenslands' most infamous events, a local author has written a novel featuring the Battle Mountain massacre.
Ron Diesel is a self-published author based in Townsville but he grew up in Mount Isa and used his personal connection to the 1884 events at Battle Mountain as the setting in his latest novel, Battle Mountain: The Kalkadoon war.
One figure to feature in Mr Diesel's book is Frederic Urquhart, who led an attack on the Kalkadoon in July of 84' and would eventually be made Queensland Police Commissioner in 1917.
Mr Diesel said he researched extensively at the National Library in Canberra and used accounts from his decedents, who were settlers living in the region at the time, to inform the background for his story.
"Then I went to the police records and then I went to my family because my family used to have properties out near Cloncurry," he said.
"They were involved with the actual war or battle."
The Kalkadoon people, also known as the Kalkatungu, Kalkatunga or Kalkadungu, ruled what is called the Emu Foot Province, lands they have lived on for more the 40,000 years.
In 1884 they were massacred at Battle Mountain by settlers and police.
In March, Urquhart arrived in the region to replace Native Police officer Marcus Beresford who had been killed in a skirmish. In July, a prominent colonist named James Powell was killed and this lead to Urquhart leading the revenge attack on the Kalkadoon people.
Mr Diesel grew up in Mount Isa until the age of 15.
"I was aware of the story but not in great detail. I'd heard about it when I was at the Kalkadoon High School in Mount Isa," he said.
"I'm 55 now and I was a teenager then and later came across the story."
The book is Mr Diesel's fourth and he said his interest lies in setting his novels within historical events, but he is attempting to broaden his style.
"I'm working on another book which is a sci-fi and that will be coming out in about a year or so," he said.
